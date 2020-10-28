Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Let’s Get Wellington Moving Team Publish Golden Mile Engagement Report

Wednesday, 28 October 2020, 10:34 am
Press Release: Let's Get Wellington Moving

Nearly 2000 people, businesses, groups and organisations gave feedback on the future of the Golden Mile during public engagement in June - August this year.

An engagement report summarising their feedback has now been published on the Let’s Get Wellington Moving website.

www.lgwm.nz/golden-mile

Three possible design concepts for changes to the Golden Mile were developed following public engagement in 2019, when Wellingtonians told us what they wanted to see on the mile that runs from Lambton Quay to Courtenay Place.

In June-August 2020 we spoke to Wellingtonians again and asked them to tell us what that they liked or didn’t like about these concepts and why. We also asked people to tell us which concept they preferred for the different sections of the Golden Mile, as we understand that each street that makes up the area is different.

Let’s Get Wellington Moving Programme Director, Andrew Body says the programme is pleased with the level of engagement it received.

“The Golden Mile isn’t just important to the region and network, it’s important to people and the community. We’ve received a diverse range of invaluable feedback on these concepts, and we’re very thankful for the level of honest engagement we received,” says Mr Body.

“The responses to our online survey have shown strong community support for significant changes – especially for public transport, walking and cycling. We’ve also heard the concerns from some of the retail and hospitality businesses located in and around the Golden Mile.”

The feedback received is being used to help assess the concepts and identify a preferred option, which could be a combination of the concepts. It will also help the project understand how a preferred option could be improved, adjusted or staged.

Let’s Get Wellington Moving is a partnership between Wellington City Council, Greater Wellington Regional Council, and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency. Let’s Get Wellington Moving’s vision is to build a great harbour city, accessible to all, with attractive places, shared streets, and efficient local and regional journeys.

