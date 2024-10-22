Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Government Puts Wellington On The Naughty Step

Tuesday, 22 October 2024, 2:13 pm
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union

Local Government Minister Simeon Brown is set to appoint a Crown Observer to Wellington City Council.

"With the city’s governance being at rock bottom, no one is surprised the Government felt the need to hold the Mayor’s hand” says James Ross, Policy and Public Affairs Manager at the Taxpayers’ Union.

“With both rates and the debt ceiling being lined up to triple, the capital’s finances are fit to blow. Something has to give, and someone to bang some heads together in the back office is sorely needed.”

“But this cannot be the first step towards undemocratic Commissioners. It is well past time to allow Wellingtonians the power to toss out the city’s incompetent leadership themselves, by holding recall elections.”

