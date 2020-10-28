Work Starts On Blenheim Sewer Upgrade

Work to upgrade the sewerage network in the north of Blenheim is underway, with construction beginning this week.

Schick Civil Construction were appointed to carry out the work and are on site at Fulton Street where the first stage of the project will start. The work along Fulton Street will reduce the traffic flow to one way and motorists should plan for minor delays.

Assets and Services Manager Richard Coningham says the $13.7m project will provide for future residential growth of 700 homes.

“Marlborough has enjoyed steady growth over the last decade. While the Council has zoned extensive land areas, infrastructure upgrades like this one are required to meet demand and satisfy the growing need for housing,” he said.

“This project will increase our sewer and pump station capacities, reduce the effects of inflow and infiltration on the sewer network, and also reduce the frequency of overflows,” he said.

Once the Fulton Street work has been completed in late December, the focus will shift to Budge Street. That work will involve the replacing of sections of gravity and pressure sewers and service connections, and the replacement of pump stations.

“The Budge Street (West) pump station and the McLauchlan Street pump station will be rebuilt to manage the additional sewerage flow. The Nelson Street pump station on the corner of Nelson and Bomford streets will also be replaced with a new Bomford Street pump station, the most significant element of the project,” Mr Coningham says.

The upgrade will result in two sewer crossings over culverted sections of Fulton’s Creek, as well as crossings of State Highway 1 at the Budge Street intersection and State Highway 6 at the Bomford Street intersection.

Local subcontractors will be used throughout the 18-month project, including Edridge Contracting, TC Nicholls, CMT Group and Aotea Electrical.

