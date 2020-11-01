Serious Crash On State Highway 2, Hawke's Bay - Eastern
Sunday, 1 November 2020, 11:40 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on
State Highway 2 in Putorino, Hawke's Bay.
The
single-vehicle crash near Haliburton Road was reported
around 10.40am.
Initial reports indicate there are
injuries.
The road will be closed and traffic
managament will be in place.
Motorists are advised to
avoid the area, if
possible.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more