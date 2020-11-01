Serious Crash On State Highway 2, Hawke's Bay - Eastern

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on State Highway 2 in Putorino, Hawke's Bay.

The single-vehicle crash near Haliburton Road was reported around 10.40am.

Initial reports indicate there are injuries.

The road will be closed and traffic managament will be in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible.

