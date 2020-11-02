Serious Crash On Omihi Road, State Highway 1 - Hurunui - Canterbury
Monday, 2 November 2020, 9:04 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on
Omihi Road (State Highway 1) in Greta Valley,
Hurunui.
The two-vehicle crash involving a car and a
motorbike was reported around 7.50am.
The road is
blocked and there are no detours.
Motorists are
advised to avoid the road, if possible or expect
delays.
Further information will be provided when it
becomes
available.
