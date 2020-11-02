Serious Crash On Omihi Road, State Highway 1 - Hurunui - Canterbury

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on Omihi Road (State Highway 1) in Greta Valley, Hurunui.

The two-vehicle crash involving a car and a motorbike was reported around 7.50am.

The road is blocked and there are no detours.

Motorists are advised to avoid the road, if possible or expect delays.

Further information will be provided when it becomes available.

