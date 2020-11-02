New Name Gifted For Christchurch Hospital Hagley – Welcome To Waipapa

Statement from Canterbury DHB Board Chair, Sir John Hansen:

I am delighted to be able to share with you the new name for Christchurch Hospital Hagley which, from now on, will be known as ‘Waipapa’.

Ngai Tuahuriri (local iwi) and the Ūpoko (head) Dr Maire Tau has named the building Waipapa. It means surface water and denotes the many springs that were in the area. Waipapa is also the original name for the area near or around Hagley Park.

The name Waipapa has been warmly welcomed and endorsed by our health partners, Manawhenua Ki Waitaha.

As you will know we have been working towards the opening of Waipapa for some time now and the first inpatients will be moving in from 16th November.

I am sure you will appreciate it will take some time to ensure the new name ‘Waipapa’ is appropriately reflected on our signage, printed materials and online content.

Please join me in celebrating Waipapa as the new name for New Zealand’s newest hospital.

He toka tū moana – As durable as a rock pounded by the surf.

