Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Damaged Crops, Harsher Droughts, And More Pests With Climate Change

Wednesday, 4 November 2020, 1:56 pm
Press Release: Hawkes Bay Regional Council

Hawke’s Bay is facing wildfires, worsening droughts, crop damage, and more pests and disease in the next 70 years as a result of climate change, according to a new report.

The report, Climate change projections and impacts for Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay, outlines the future with a worst-case scenario, and alternatively what it could look like if the world takes effective action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Regional Council Chief Executive James Palmer says it is the most comprehensive and wide-ranging assessment of climate change impacts on the region to date.

“It’s an incredibly important report, as it shows in detail how our region’s people, businesses, agriculture and infrastructure will be impacted. It underlines that we have a short window of time to act, and we must act now.

The foundation of our regional prosperity and wellbeing of our region is the stability of our climate - it is arguably our greatest and most precious asset”, says Mr Palmer.

The report shows that annual average temperatures are projected to go up between 0.5 °C and 1 °C by 2040, and between 1.5 °C and 3 °C by 2090. This comes on top of the 1°C increase over the last century.

“Increases in average temperatures might not sound huge but they mean heatwaves will become more common, with increases of between 10-20 days by 2040, and 20-60 days by 2090,” he says.

Mr Palmer says annual rainfall is projected to drop up to 5% by 2040, and up to 15% in parts of Hawke’s Bay by 2090. This will impact rivers in the region, which are looking at a 20% decrease in flow by 2090.

“This means there will be more droughts, and they’ll be harder to endure. It means our agricultural production will likely decrease and the health of our rivers will likely decrease, which will also affect our drinking water supplies,” he says.

Under an extreme worst-case scenario, the coast will be affected by sea level rise of up to 0.4m in 40 years and worsening coastal erosion.

“Increasing temperatures will impact the primary sector through a growth in pests and diseases, which will impact the quality and quantity of fruit and vegetable crops, as well as the productivity of forestry and pasture.”

The report predicts that extreme, rare rainfall will become more severe, leading to more erosion in the hill country and damage to water supply and farm-land.

“The few opportunities the report highlights – increased pasture and plant productivity of select plants, less frost damage, and longer summers for tourists – are heavily outweighed by the serious consequences we’re looking at,” warns Mr Palmer.

Regional Council chair Rex Graham says the report is a shove to pick up the pace on climate action.

“This is a scary report that shows how quickly the climate crisis is coming at us. We must do more to make our region more climate resilient, and decrease our greenhouse gas emissions.”

“We need to tackle this head on as a region and come together as a community. While we’re working hard at the Regional Council to make Hawke’s Bay more resilient to climate change, we need to do so much more as a region to achieve the transformational change required to reduce our environmental footprint and live more sustainably,” says Mr Graham.

The report was commissioned by Hawke’s Bay Regional Council, Gisborne District Council and Envirolink, and conducted by the National Institute for Water and Atmosphere (NIWA).

Read the full report here. To find out more about work the Regional Council is doing about climate change and what can be done as a community, head to our website.
 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hawkes Bay Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The When And Where Of Election Results, Vote Suppression, Reasons To Panic Etc

In the final hours before polls close at 1pm tomorrow (NZ time) in the US election, at least four major question marks remain: namely, the outcomes in Florida and Pennsylvania, and how a conservative federal court judge will rule later today on a Republican attempt at vote suppression in Texas that could disqualify at least 127,000 valid votes and throw the entire state to Donald Trump. Fourth and finally, there’s the biggest question of all: Will Trump be able to outperform his poll numbers as he did in 2016? Let's take them in turn... More>>

 

Dotcom Defense Team: Supreme Court Delivers Judgement On Kim Dotcom

Today, just under 18 months after it heard the important Dotcom appeal, the Supreme Court has now delivered its reserved judgment. More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Cabinet Focused On COVID-19 Recovery

Experienced Ministers will hold key economic recovery and ongoing COVID response portfolios in the new Cabinet line-up announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today. “The next three years will be very challenging for New Zealand. With the ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Labour And Greens Formally Sign Cooperation Agreement

The Labour Party leader says the cooperation agreement reached with the Greens means the two parties can agree to disagree. More>>

ALSO:


RNZ:Ngāi Tahu Sues Crown Over Water: 'Now Is The Time To Act'

Ngāi Tahu has taken legal action against the Crown to assert its rights over freshwater in the South Island, saying it has tried to engage with successive governments on the issue but has been ignored. More>>

ALSO:

Election: ParityBOT_NZ Processed Nearly 200,000 Tweets To Find And Fight Online Abuse Over The NZ Election

Auckland, New Zealand: Of the almost 200,000 tweets directed at women candidates that Areto Labs’ proprietary election Twitter bot, ParityBOT_NZ, processed over the New Zealand election period, nearly 4,000 were classified as toxic and triggered ... More>>

Stats NZ: New Report Shows Significant Changes To New Zealand’s Climate

Climate change is already happening in New Zealand and could have a profound impact on future generations of New Zealanders, a new report from the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ says. Our atmosphere and climate 2020 , released today, includes analysis ... More>>

ALSO:

Judith Collins: Obese People Must Take Responsibility For 'personal Choices'

National Party leader Judith Collins has described obesity as a weakness and says people should not 'blame systems for personal choices'. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 