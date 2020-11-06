SH3 Closed Following Crash Near Te Kuiti - Waikato
Friday, 6 November 2020, 5:31 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
05 November
A stretch of SH3
(Awakino Road) south of Te Kuiti is closed following a crash
earlier this evening.
At 7:20pm a car was reported to
have crashed into power poles between Gladstone Street and
Grey Street.
There were no reported injuries, however
the power poles were damaged, and the road will be closed
overnight while they are repaired.
Diversions are in
place at Grey Street onto Gladstone Street and motorists are
advised to expect
delays.
