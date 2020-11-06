SH3 Closed Following Crash Near Te Kuiti - Waikato

05 November

A stretch of SH3 (Awakino Road) south of Te Kuiti is closed following a crash earlier this evening.

At 7:20pm a car was reported to have crashed into power poles between Gladstone Street and Grey Street.

There were no reported injuries, however the power poles were damaged, and the road will be closed overnight while they are repaired.

Diversions are in place at Grey Street onto Gladstone Street and motorists are advised to expect delays.

