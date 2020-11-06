Significant Progress Being Made On Lower Clutha Flood Damage Repairs

The Otago Regional Council (ORC) is making good progress on repairing damage to drainage and flood protection assets that resulted from floods in the Lower Clutha earlier this year.

ORC Manager Engineering Michelle Mifflin said the most visible repairs were to the Waitepeka Floodbank on the Owaka Highway, outside Balclutha.

“Work has started this week to prevent the floodbank from collapsing, after it overtopped and presented signs of damage during the flooding in February. These works are the result of a thorough investigation, design and an open-tender process, and we’re excited to get this major repair work underway.”

The works on the Waitepeka Floodbank are being undertaken by SouthRoads and their subcontractor Linton Contracting

“ORC is very happy with the overall progress of the flood recovery programme,” Ms Mifflin said.

The significant rainfall event of February 2020 resulted in flood damage at 35 sites across Otago, with 27 of these sites identified in the Lower Clutha Flood Protection and Drainage Scheme.

Of the 35 damaged sites, repairs have been completed at 12 sites, 13 are currently underway and seven have yet to start. Work at 3 sites has been put on hold for further damage monitoring and later repair if needed.

Repairs to several flood-damaged sites along Riverbank Road on the Inch Clutha are set to start in November.

The Lower Clutha Flood Protection and Drainage Scheme provides flood protection to approximately 9,300 hectares including productive farmland in the Lower Clutha delta area and the towns of Balclutha, Stirling and Kaitangata.

“It is expected that repairs to the majority of the flood damaged sites will be completed by June 2021,” said Ms Mifflin.

© Scoop Media

