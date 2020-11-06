Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Significant Progress Being Made On Lower Clutha Flood Damage Repairs

Friday, 6 November 2020, 3:08 pm
Press Release: Otago Regional Council

The Otago Regional Council (ORC) is making good progress on repairing damage to drainage and flood protection assets that resulted from floods in the Lower Clutha earlier this year.

ORC Manager Engineering Michelle Mifflin said the most visible repairs were to the Waitepeka Floodbank on the Owaka Highway, outside Balclutha.

“Work has started this week to prevent the floodbank from collapsing, after it overtopped and presented signs of damage during the flooding in February. These works are the result of a thorough investigation, design and an open-tender process, and we’re excited to get this major repair work underway.”

The works on the Waitepeka Floodbank are being undertaken by SouthRoads and their subcontractor Linton Contracting

“ORC is very happy with the overall progress of the flood recovery programme,” Ms Mifflin said.

The significant rainfall event of February 2020 resulted in flood damage at 35 sites across Otago, with 27 of these sites identified in the Lower Clutha Flood Protection and Drainage Scheme.

Of the 35 damaged sites, repairs have been completed at 12 sites, 13 are currently underway and seven have yet to start. Work at 3 sites has been put on hold for further damage monitoring and later repair if needed.

Repairs to several flood-damaged sites along Riverbank Road on the Inch Clutha are set to start in November.

The Lower Clutha Flood Protection and Drainage Scheme provides flood protection to approximately 9,300 hectares including productive farmland in the Lower Clutha delta area and the towns of Balclutha, Stirling and Kaitangata.

“It is expected that repairs to the majority of the flood damaged sites will be completed by June 2021,” said Ms Mifflin.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Otago Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Results(so Far) From The US Election

Let’s be clear about what US President Donald Trump is doing. Last night’s declaration of victory before all the valid votes had been counted is an ongoing attempt at a presidential coup d’etat. It is a coup that he expects to be rubberstamped by a compliant Supreme Court and enforced on the streets by his goon squads of armed militia. If this was happening in Venezuela, New Zealand’s Foreign Minister would be denouncing it, and rightly so. So… where is the rebuke from our Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the defence of the principles that underpin democracy?.. More>>

 

General Election Full Results: National Lose Two Seats, Labour And Māori Gain One Each

The Electoral Commission has declared the official results for the 2020 General Election and referendums. Party vote - main points National has two fewer seats and Labour and the Māori Party each have one more: The number of seats in Parliament ... More>>

ALSO:


Dotcom Defense Team: Supreme Court Delivers Judgement On Kim Dotcom

Today, just under 18 months after it heard the important Dotcom appeal, the Supreme Court has now delivered its reserved judgment. More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Cabinet Focused On COVID-19 Recovery

Experienced Ministers will hold key economic recovery and ongoing COVID response portfolios in the new Cabinet line-up announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today. “The next three years will be very challenging for New Zealand. With the ... More>>

ALSO:



Referendum Final Results: Results Unchanged, Cannabis 'No' Vote Shrinks

End of Life Choice Referendum The referendum asked the question: 'Do you support the End of Life Choice Act 2019 coming into force?' 65.1% Yes 33.7% No 1.2% Informal VOTES NUMBER OF VOTES RECEIVED PERCENTAGE OF TOTAL VOTES Yes 1,893,290 65.1% ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Small Business Support And Jobs Top Priorities

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed the new Labour Government’s top economic priorities before Christmas will be the extension of the Small Business Loan scheme and initiating the roll out of the Flexi-Wage job support programme in a speech delivered ... More>>

RNZ:Ngāi Tahu Sues Crown Over Water: 'Now Is The Time To Act'

Ngāi Tahu has taken legal action against the Crown to assert its rights over freshwater in the South Island, saying it has tried to engage with successive governments on the issue but has been ignored. More>>

ALSO:

Election: ParityBOT_NZ Processed Nearly 200,000 Tweets To Find And Fight Online Abuse Over The NZ Election

Auckland, New Zealand: Of the almost 200,000 tweets directed at women candidates that Areto Labs’ proprietary election Twitter bot, ParityBOT_NZ, processed over the New Zealand election period, nearly 4,000 were classified as toxic and triggered ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 