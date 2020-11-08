Watercare Water Supply Update: 8 November





US Election: Biden Wins

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their victory in the US Presidential election.

“The relationship between our two countries is strong, and I look forward to developing even closer relations with the incoming Biden Administration,” Jacinda Ardern said.

"As Vice President, Joe Biden was a close friend of New Zealand and visited here in 2016, the most senior US politician to do so since President Bill Clinton attended APEC in 1999.


