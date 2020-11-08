On-Farm Dairy Competition To Go Ahead This Week Despite M.Bovis Outbreak

Itinerary for the Canterbury A&P On-Farm Dairy Competition

Ninety-two entries have been tabled for this week’s Canterbury A&P Dairy On-Farm Dairy Competition to be held in the region.

The competition was put in place to cover for the cancellation of this year’s Canterbury A&P Show in the wake of Covid-19. Cattle will be prepared as they are for the show, and paraded on-farm for the judge – one of New Zealand’s exciting young talents – Corey Ferguson (Ferdon Genetics, Otorohanga) on November 11 and 12.

The competition will include all breeds – with an Intermediate, Senior and Supreme Champion all being named at a prizegiving on Friday, November 13.

And, officials have said they have decided to press forward despite a positive case of Mycoplasma bovis being confirmed in Mid Canterbury last week by the Agriculture Minister, Damien O'Connor.

“We’re definitely all feeling for the farms dealing with the horrendous fallout from this disease once again,” show official Peter Gilbert said. “However, we’ve decided to continue forward, while taking additional precautions between farms.”

Cattle photographer Dean Malcolm (Waikato) and his support crew will follow the judging offering professional photography for exhibitors eager to make the most of their marketing opportunities post-competition.

The public and media are welcomed and encouraged to follow the judging, and to attend the prize-giving – which will bring the exhibitor community together – during a sponsored barbeque and drinks at Clyde and Rachel McIntosh’s, 259 Goulds Rd, Springston on Friday, November 13 from 6pm.

Wednesday November 11

8.30 Peter & Claire Hansen 97 Northbrook Rd, Rangiora

10.15 Peter & Rhonda Sherriff 236 Bradleys Rd, Ohoka

12.00 John & Robbie Wakelin 179 Springbank Rd, Rangiora

3.30 Graham & Nicky Stewart 196 Tulls Rd, Rangiora

5.15 Ainsley Kreger-Price 51 Boundary Rd, Rangiora

Thursday November 12

8.30 Cheryl Ford 320 Brookside Irwell Rd, Leeston

9.15 David Ackerman 894 Drain Rd, Leeston

10.15 Ainsley Kreger-Price 166 Swamp Rd, Springston

2.00 Clyde McIntosh 465 Leeston Rd, Springston

4.00 Michael Gilbert 103 McLachlans Rd, Rakaia

Friday November 13th

10.30 Nick Gilbert 1700 Pole Rd, Ashburton

