Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

On-Farm Dairy Competition To Go Ahead This Week Despite M.Bovis Outbreak

Sunday, 8 November 2020, 5:22 pm
Press Release: Canterbury A and P Show

Itinerary for the Canterbury A&P On-Farm Dairy Competition

Ninety-two entries have been tabled for this week’s Canterbury A&P Dairy On-Farm Dairy Competition to be held in the region.

The competition was put in place to cover for the cancellation of this year’s Canterbury A&P Show in the wake of Covid-19. Cattle will be prepared as they are for the show, and paraded on-farm for the judge – one of New Zealand’s exciting young talents – Corey Ferguson (Ferdon Genetics, Otorohanga) on November 11 and 12.

The competition will include all breeds – with an Intermediate, Senior and Supreme Champion all being named at a prizegiving on Friday, November 13.

And, officials have said they have decided to press forward despite a positive case of Mycoplasma bovis being confirmed in Mid Canterbury last week by the Agriculture Minister, Damien O'Connor.

“We’re definitely all feeling for the farms dealing with the horrendous fallout from this disease once again,” show official Peter Gilbert said. “However, we’ve decided to continue forward, while taking additional precautions between farms.”

Cattle photographer Dean Malcolm (Waikato) and his support crew will follow the judging offering professional photography for exhibitors eager to make the most of their marketing opportunities post-competition.

The public and media are welcomed and encouraged to follow the judging, and to attend the prize-giving – which will bring the exhibitor community together – during a sponsored barbeque and drinks at Clyde and Rachel McIntosh’s, 259 Goulds Rd, Springston on Friday, November 13 from 6pm.

Wednesday November 11

8.30 Peter & Claire Hansen 97 Northbrook Rd, Rangiora

10.15 Peter & Rhonda Sherriff 236 Bradleys Rd, Ohoka

12.00 John & Robbie Wakelin 179 Springbank Rd, Rangiora

3.30 Graham & Nicky Stewart 196 Tulls Rd, Rangiora

5.15 Ainsley Kreger-Price 51 Boundary Rd, Rangiora

Thursday November 12

8.30 Cheryl Ford 320 Brookside Irwell Rd, Leeston

9.15 David Ackerman 894 Drain Rd, Leeston

10.15 Ainsley Kreger-Price 166 Swamp Rd, Springston

2.00 Clyde McIntosh 465 Leeston Rd, Springston

4.00 Michael Gilbert 103 McLachlans Rd, Rakaia

Friday November 13th

10.30 Nick Gilbert 1700 Pole Rd, Ashburton

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Canterbury A and P Show on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




US Election: Biden Wins

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their victory in the US Presidential election.

“The relationship between our two countries is strong, and I look forward to developing even closer relations with the incoming Biden Administration,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“As Vice President, Joe Biden was a close friend of New Zealand and visited here in 2016, the most senior US politician to do so since President Bill Clinton attended APEC in 1999.More>>

 

General Election Full Results: National Lose Two Seats, Labour And Māori Gain One Each

The Electoral Commission has declared the official results for the 2020 General Election and referendums. Party vote - main points National has two fewer seats and Labour and the Māori Party each have one more: The number of seats in Parliament ... More>>

ALSO:


Dotcom Defense Team: Supreme Court Delivers Judgement On Kim Dotcom

Today, just under 18 months after it heard the important Dotcom appeal, the Supreme Court has now delivered its reserved judgment. More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Cabinet Focused On COVID-19 Recovery

Experienced Ministers will hold key economic recovery and ongoing COVID response portfolios in the new Cabinet line-up announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today. “The next three years will be very challenging for New Zealand. With the ... More>>

ALSO:



Referendum Final Results: Results Unchanged, Cannabis 'No' Vote Shrinks

End of Life Choice Referendum The referendum asked the question: 'Do you support the End of Life Choice Act 2019 coming into force?' 65.1% Yes 33.7% No 1.2% Informal VOTES NUMBER OF VOTES RECEIVED PERCENTAGE OF TOTAL VOTES Yes 1,893,290 65.1% ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Small Business Support And Jobs Top Priorities

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed the new Labour Government’s top economic priorities before Christmas will be the extension of the Small Business Loan scheme and initiating the roll out of the Flexi-Wage job support programme in a speech delivered ... More>>

RNZ:Ngāi Tahu Sues Crown Over Water: 'Now Is The Time To Act'

Ngāi Tahu has taken legal action against the Crown to assert its rights over freshwater in the South Island, saying it has tried to engage with successive governments on the issue but has been ignored. More>>

ALSO:

Election: ParityBOT_NZ Processed Nearly 200,000 Tweets To Find And Fight Online Abuse Over The NZ Election

Auckland, New Zealand: Of the almost 200,000 tweets directed at women candidates that Areto Labs’ proprietary election Twitter bot, ParityBOT_NZ, processed over the New Zealand election period, nearly 4,000 were classified as toxic and triggered ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 