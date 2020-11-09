Arrest After Methamphetamine, Firearms, Seized At Lake Hāwea Property

Detective Sergeant Derek Shaw, Central Otago CIB:

A 31-year-old man will appear in Invercargill District Court tomorrow after a Central Otago Police operation targeting the supply of methamphetamine in the wider Wanaka area.

The man, an Upper Clutha resident, was arrested in Queenstown on Friday 6 November and has been charged in relation to the possession and supply of methamphetamine and two counts of unlawful possession of firearms.

The arrest was the culmination of a two-month-long investigation into the supply of illicit drugs in the area.

Police also carried out a search of a Lake Hāwea property where officers recovered methamphetamine, cannabis and three firearms.

With this operation Police have caused significant disruption to a national supply chain that has been responsible for immeasurable harm.

Enquiries remain ongoing and officers will continue to target and hold to account people causing harm in our communities through the sale and supply of methamphetamine.

Methamphetamine is a horrendous drug which and can have a devastating impact, especially on our youth and vulnerable people.

It affects not only the person using it, but their families, friends and their wider community.

If you have any information which can help prevent offending and reduce the harm caused by illicit drugs you can report to Police on 105, or provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

