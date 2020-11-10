The Gull Effect Lands Again In Wellington

Gull is spreading its wings with a second site opening in the Capital in time for the busy pre-Christmas period as people get ready for summer holidays.

The recently completed unmanned station at Wingate in the Lower Hutt suburb of Taita is Gull’s second site in the capital, which will bring even further competitive pressure and welcomed price drops for the motorists in the Wellington Region and Upper and Lower Hutt areas.

The “Gull effect”, a term coined by the New Zealand Automobile Association (AA), results in localised price drops across the board and delivers savings directly back to the community. Research shows that Kiwi consumers can benefit by a saving of around $100 per household per year as a result of Gull increased competition.

The new Gull Wingate site, located at 40 Eastern Hutt Road in Taita, will deliver a much sought-after early Christmas present for Wellington motorists, with an opening special discount off Gull’s already everyday low prices. Regular (91 octane) petrol will be selling for $1.737 per litre, while the current national price is above $2.00.

Gull’s General Manager Dave Bodger says Gull is excited to open another long-anticipated site in the Wellington region.

“We came, we saw and we conquered with our first capital city site, which had been on Gull’s wish list for a long time. We had a lot of requests and feedback from our loyal Wellingtonian customers, so we knew now that we had cracked the market in the lower North Island there and there was no stopping us!”

“We are thrilled to be able to give Wellingtonians more choice for their fuel purchases and continue to spread the ‘Gull effect’ across the country. There is more to come, so watch this space!” says Bodger.

Gull has plans to open at least two further sites in the Wellington region in 2021, at Silverstream and Kapiti, and is actively seeking additional sites in the Wellington region.

Regular (91 Octane): $1.737

Force 10 (98 Octane): $1.907

Diesel: $1.017

© Scoop Media

