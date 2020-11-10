Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Watercare Water Supply Update: 10 November

Tuesday, 10 November 2020, 9:05 am
Rainfall:

 YesterdayPast 7 days
Hūnua Ranges23.5mm146mm
Waitākere Ranges9mm95.5mm
   

Dam storage (in total)

Today:71.84%
Yesterday:71.16%
Normal for this time of year:91.6%

Water consumption:

Target for November 2020:433 million litres or less a day (for the rolling 7-day average)
Yesterday’s consumption396 million litres
Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average395 million litres

Please see our weekly water supply snapshot

Find more from Watercare on InfoPages.
 
 
 
NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



