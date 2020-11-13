Information Sought Following Crash In Edendale
Friday, 13 November 2020, 6:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are seeking sightings of a vehicle involved crash
in Edendale last night.
At about 5.15pm on the 12th of
November 2020, a vehicle accident on Edendale Woodlands
Highway near Dacre was reported to Police.
Police
would like to speak to the driver of a red vehicle believed
to be involved and any other witnesses.
Anyone with
information is asked to call 105 and quote job number
P044384742.
Information can also be provided
anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555
111.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more