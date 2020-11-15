Serious Crash, Cobham Drive, Kilbirnie - Wellington

Police are at the scene of a serious crash on Cobham Drive (State Highway 1), Kilbirnie.

Emergency services were alerted to the car vs tree crash near the intersection of Evans Bay Parade at around 5:47am.

The westbound lane is closed.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area or to expect delays.

Diversions are in place.

© Scoop Media

