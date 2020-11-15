Serious Crash, Cobham Drive, Kilbirnie - Wellington
Sunday, 15 November 2020, 2:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are at the scene of a serious crash on Cobham
Drive (State Highway 1), Kilbirnie.
Emergency services
were alerted to the car vs tree crash near the intersection
of Evans Bay Parade at around 5:47am.
The westbound
lane is closed.
Motorists are advised to avoid the
area or to expect delays.
Diversions are in
place.
