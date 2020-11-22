Fatal Crash Between Pedestrian And Car - Hawkes Bay
Sunday, 22 November 2020, 6:29 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
At about 2am this morning a person has died as a result
of a crash between a pedestrian and a car on Taihape Rd,
Hawkes Bay.
The incident occured near the intersection
of Taihape and Korokipo Rd.
The road has been closed
near the intersection until further notice, no diversions
are able to be put in place.
Inquries into the
circumstances of the incident are now underway
No
other details are available at this stage.
Insp Marty
Parker
Central
Comms
But first, a Covid-19 vaccine update. Early results from stage three trials on at least two Covid-19 vaccine contenders have been highly positive, at 90% plus levels of effectiveness. Both vaccines come with fish-hooks, though. Reportedly, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine requires two shots to be effective, has not been trialled on older people, and needs to be stored at very low (minus 70 degree Celsius) temperatures. This would create obvious problems in maintaining a “cold chain” throughout the transport, distribution and administering of the vaccine... More>>