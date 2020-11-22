Fatal Crash Between Pedestrian And Car - Hawkes Bay

At about 2am this morning a person has died as a result of a crash between a pedestrian and a car on Taihape Rd, Hawkes Bay.

The incident occured near the intersection of Taihape and Korokipo Rd.

The road has been closed near the intersection until further notice, no diversions are able to be put in place.

Inquries into the circumstances of the incident are now underway

No other details are available at this stage.

Insp Marty Parker

Central Comms

