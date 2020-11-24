Renwick Reservoir Construction Complete

Construction of Renwick’s new 1,500m3 reservoir at 24 River Terrace is complete, marking the end of the first stage in a three-year programme to improve Renwick’s drinking water.

Work on the new reinforced, pre-stressed concrete reservoir began in April last year and was completed on schedule despite a slight delay due to COVID-19. The new reservoir is three times bigger than the town’s previous storage capacity.

Operations and Maintenance Engineer Stephen Rooney says the reservoir is the first step in a significant investment in long-term water management for Renwick which will help us get through Marlborough’s dry summers.

“This is a great result. The wells have been connected to the new reservoir and are piping water to the people of Renwick in time for summer.”

The next step in the process is the construction of the town’s new water treatment plant. Due to the constrained site, construction of the new plant could only begin after the reservoir was finished.

“Council is buying a small property near the reservoir for the construction of the water treatment plant. This site provides a larger area for construction and maintenance and will reduce the impact of noise and vibration for the neighbours. Design of the water treatment plant is underway, with construction expected to start in late 2021,” Mr Rooney said.

“Other steps in the programme include completing new wells in Conders Bend Road and finishing the pipeline installation that’s currently halfway through construction and scheduled to be completed by July 2021. This pipeline will transfer water from the wells to both the water treatment plant and reservoir.”

“Once the three-year work programme is complete, Renwick will have a safe and secure supply that meets the current national drinking water standards,” Mr Rooney said.

