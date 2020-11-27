I Chair the Santa Parade organisation and wanted to let
you know that our big surprise this parade will be Peppa Pig
who has just arrived from the USA (done Quarantine) and is
set to make her first appearance at the Farmers Santa
Parade.
We
usually don’t get access to Peppa Pig – she is a 32ft
High helium inflatable who is truly a Rockstar and is
usually booked out at this time of year but with so many
international parade cancellations we have been
lucky.
Peppa will join Buzzy Bee and Micky and Minnie
Mouse in the parade which will be one of the few parades
held in the world in
2020.
