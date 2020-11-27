Santa Parade

I Chair the Santa Parade organisation and wanted to let you know that our big surprise this parade will be Peppa Pig who has just arrived from the USA (done Quarantine) and is set to make her first appearance at the Farmers Santa Parade.

We usually don’t get access to Peppa Pig – she is a 32ft High helium inflatable who is truly a Rockstar and is usually booked out at this time of year but with so many international parade cancellations we have been lucky.

Peppa will join Buzzy Bee and Micky and Minnie Mouse in the parade which will be one of the few parades held in the world in 2020.

