Fleeing Driver Incident, Kawerau

Police are looking for a person of interest following a fleeing driver incident in Kawerau.

A vehicle failed to stop for Police in the Freyberg Street area about 11.20am and a pursuit was initiated.

Police lost sight of the vehicle however it was later located abandoned in Newell Street.

Cordons are in place in the central business district and people are asked to avoid the area.

Nearby schools have been notified as a precaution.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious is urged to contact Police.

© Scoop Media

