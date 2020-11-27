Fleeing Driver Incident, Kawerau
Friday, 27 November 2020, 1:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are looking for a person of interest following a
fleeing driver incident in Kawerau.
A vehicle failed
to stop for Police in the Freyberg Street area about 11.20am
and a pursuit was initiated.
Police lost sight of the
vehicle however it was later located abandoned in Newell
Street.
Cordons are in place in the central business
district and people are asked to avoid the
area.
Nearby schools have been notified as a
precaution.
Anyone who sees anything suspicious is
urged to contact
Police.
According to this week’s Speech from the Throne, maintaining public safety during the pandemic will remain the government’s top priority. Next year will (hopefully) bring the rolling out of a free vaccination against Covid-19 to New Zealander. Currently, there are three possible vaccine contenders but the effectiveness of the vaccine will be only one of the factors determining which vaccine will pre-dominate. On the basis of the cost per dose, and the ease of manufacture, storage and distribution, the Astra Zeneca/Oxford University vaccine will almost certainly be the prime choice for New Zealand, at least initially... More>>