Have Your Say Reminder: Middle Renwick Road Cycle Lane Consultation

Monday, 30 November 2020, 10:52 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Middle Renwick Road (State Highway 6) in Blenheim is getting cycle lanes thanks to some welcome funding from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

The upgrade will provide a separate, defined lane for cyclists and a painted buffer line between the cycle lane and the traffic lane, making it easier for drivers to pass cyclists at a safe distance.

The public consultation is open until 5.00pm on Monday 14 December. People are encouraged to view the designs and submit their feedback.

  • Call into the Council office at 15 Seymour St or go to the Blenheim Library
  • Go to the project page on the website:
    https://bit.ly/MRRCycleLanes

The Council’s Sustainable Transport Manager Braden Prideaux said so far 13 submissions had been received.

“That’s a good start but we’d like more. We’re half way through the consultation period and we’re sending reminder letters out to local businesses, residents and schools this week.”

“I’d like to thank those who have shared their views with us already, but I’d encourage anyone who lives or works locally or who travels by bike in the Springlands area to have their say.”

Notes for Editors

· This section of road is an important link in completing the Blenheim urban cycle network and encouraging more people to get on their bikes.

· The project seeks to increase cycling and improve safety by extending the cycle lanes between Westwood Business Park and Murphys Road/Battys Road roundabout.

· Surveys indicate up to 100 cyclists use this stretch of road each day, including school students.

· Between 2015 and 2019, there were 16 crashes on this section of road, with six involving cyclists.

· There is very low demand for parking on both sides of the road between Westwood Ave and Murphys Road/Battys Road roundabout.

· The area for parking is proposed to be reduced, with 25 car parks retained, 13 between Murphys Road and Adams Lane, and 12 new indented car parks between Adams Lane and Rose Street. This provision is higher than the current demand for parks.

· The project requires the removal of five street trees. Care has been taken to select a location for the indented car parks that minimises the loss of street trees while maximising the number of car parks.

· The project will cost $460,000 and be met fully by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, delivered by Marlborough Roads and the Council.

