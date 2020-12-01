Be Careful Out There In Wellington Due To Southerly Gales

Commuters in Wellington are urged to take care this morning as southerly gales hit the region. Wellington City Council has received about 20 calls in the past 12 hours or so – first related to heavy rain and latterly due to the high winds.

In the past three hours or so we’ve had the following reports of a slip, trees down – and three Portaloos causing problems at the Island Bay bus terminal in Reef Street. We’ve got crews on the way to sort these situations out.

316 Tree down across 1 and 1/4 lanes 68465 Burma Rd near Rangoon St Johnsonville 446 Tree down covering both lanes 68468 Near 105 Akaroa Drive Maupuia 603 3 Portaloos blown onto bus terminal on road 68470 Reef St Island Bay 604 Slip containing tree over lane 68471 Albemarle Rd Northland

Motorists and cyclists especially should exercise caution especially on twisty roads where fallen branches or slips may present hazards.

