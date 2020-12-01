Be Careful Out There In Wellington Due To Southerly Gales
Commuters in Wellington are urged to take care this morning as southerly gales hit the region. Wellington City Council has received about 20 calls in the past 12 hours or so – first related to heavy rain and latterly due to the high winds.
In the past three hours or so we’ve had the following reports of a slip, trees down – and three Portaloos causing problems at the Island Bay bus terminal in Reef Street. We’ve got crews on the way to sort these situations out.
|316
|Tree down across 1 and 1/4 lanes
|68465
|Burma Rd near Rangoon St
|Johnsonville
|446
|Tree down covering both lanes
|68468
|Near 105 Akaroa Drive
|Maupuia
|603
|3 Portaloos blown onto bus terminal on road
|68470
|Reef St
|Island Bay
|604
|Slip containing tree over lane
|68471
|Albemarle Rd
|Northland
Motorists and cyclists especially should exercise caution especially on twisty roads where fallen branches or slips may present hazards.