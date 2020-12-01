Wanaka Waterfall Climb For Koha! - Adventure Tourism In Wanaka

Hard-hit Kiwis and their families will get the chance to climb a waterfall this summer, and pay what they can with “ CLIMB FOR KIWI’S”. Wildwire Wanaka, a small, family-run tourism company based in Wānaka will offer its product to New Zealand customers via a ‘koha’ approach this summer.

Wildwire Wanaka has a simple mantra, “living a rich life is about experiences, not stuff” and they have chosen to follow that mantra right through to their approach to business. “We know that 2020 has been a tough year for just about everybody, says Mark Morrison, the Managing director of Wildwire.”

“We firmly believe that getting outside and filling your life with adventure is the key to happiness”

“At Wildwire, the whole team is focused on giving people the opportunity to fulfill their dreams and to achieve something amazing. To climb the World's Highest Waterfall Cable climb, will do just that”

“We totally acknowledge that adventure tourism activities are ‘bucket list’ and not always affordable. We hope that this scheme will change that, by providing a way for those that are really struggling to get out there and have some fun”

“Go Wild is a fantastic family activity, and it truly is our hope that we can encourage people to get to Wanaka and to climb on our waterfall. Getting out there will bring families closer together, there is nothing like enjoying an experience together and sharing the stories later”

Wildwire is offering 50 spaces per month for the summer ( or until the New Zealand Borders open) on their Level 1 Go Wild climb which is usually priced at $199 per adult. There will be no screening on who can take part in this, but they ask that if you can afford it, to leave the spaces for those who really need it.

Wildwire offered their first Koha climb immediately after the nationwide lockdown ended and had record numbers of local Queenstown Lakes residents join them.

“It was a really humbling experience to have so many people join us then. It was a crazy time for everybody. We really believed that we would only have a handful of people climb with us, but it just exploded. The great thing about it all was that it allowed us to employ a lot more guides. When lockdown happened we had to lay off the 7 guides we had. Then at the peak of our Koha program in May/June we had 17 guides employed.”

“We make no money out of this program, it’s not about that. We believe in supporting our guides, supporting our community and supporting our industry are key and we hope that we can do this by helping out where we can”

The Wildwire Koha program starts on December 1st 2020. Please head to their website for more details. www.wildwire.co.nz

