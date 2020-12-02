Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hutt City Council Seeks Early Feedback On Priorities For Ten Year Plan (2021-2031)

Wednesday, 2 December 2020, 1:16 pm
Press Release: Hutt City Council

Hutt City Council is currently working on its ten year plan and budgets for Lower Hutt. That’s why today Council is launching its early engagement survey to ask residents what they think Council’s priorities should be for the next decade.

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry says his priority over the next ten years is to get the basics right and increase investment in core infrastructure.

"For me as Mayor, investing in basic infrastructure is a key priority for our ten year plan. It’s about ensuring our city has high quality infrastructure that supports people to move around, protect our basic services like water, and enjoy our community facilities like pools and libraries," Campbell Barry said.

"As well as this investment, we also think there are a number of other priority areas which should form part of the ten year plan. These include:

- Increasing housing supply - Caring for and protecting our environment - Supporting an innovative, agile economy and attractive city - Connecting communities and supporting them to thrive - Being financially sustainable

"Ultimately though, the ten year plan process is about capturing the aspirations and vision of our people. That’s why we are seeking early feedback from the community about whether we’ve got our priorities right."

To support this engagement, Council has launched an online survey and will be holding community sessions at our hubs and libraries to discuss the key themes and allow public feedback. Mayor Barry will also be hosting a series of Facebook live forums in December.

Mayor Barry encourages people to complete the survey to provide feedback on what they think Council’s priorities should be for the ten years ahead.

"When it comes to our priorities, I want to make sure that Council and the community are on the same page. This is so we can put together the strongest ten year plan and make the best decisions for our city," Campbell Barry said.

The pre-engagement phase will run from December to January, and formal consultation on the draft ten year plan will commence in March next year. The final plan will be adopted in June 2021.

To complete the survey, head to: hutt.city/10yearplan.

