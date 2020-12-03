Wellsford Homicide - Police Locate Wanted Persons

Detective Inspector Scott Beard:

Police can advise that a man and woman who were both sought in connection to the murder of Zane Smith in Wellsford last Saturday have been located this morning.

The woman, aged 21, handed herself in to Police at Auckland City and has been charged with being an accessory after the Fact to Murder.

She will be appearing in the North Shore District Court later today.

A 45-year-old man was located at a central Auckland address by Police where he was found unresponsive.

An ambulance has been called to the scene and he has been taken to hospital for medical assistance where he will be held under scene guard.

Enquiries are ongoing, however at this time Police are not seeking anyone else in connection to Mr Smith’s death.

© Scoop Media

