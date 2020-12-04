Nelson: Police Confirm Fatality And Seek Witnesses

Police can confirm a pedestrian has died following a collision involving a car in central Nelson yesterday.

The collision, at the intersection of Trafalgar Street and Bridge Street, was reported to Police just after 12.30pm.

The female pedestrian was taken to hospital and has sadly since died.

Police are seeking witnesses to the collision and encourage anyone with information to contact us via 105 and quote file number 201204/1633.

Police enquiries into the collision are ongoing.

© Scoop Media

