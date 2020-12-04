Nelson: Police Confirm Fatality And Seek Witnesses
Friday, 4 December 2020, 9:55 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm a pedestrian has died following a
collision involving a car in central Nelson
yesterday.
The collision, at the intersection of
Trafalgar Street and Bridge Street, was reported to Police
just after 12.30pm.
The female pedestrian was taken to
hospital and has sadly since died.
Police are seeking
witnesses to the collision and encourage anyone with
information to contact us via 105 and quote file number
201204/1633.
Police enquiries into the collision are
ongoing.
