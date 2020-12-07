Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Keep An Eye Out For Chilean Needle Grass

Monday, 7 December 2020, 1:06 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay Regional Council

The Hawke’s Bay Regional Council is urging landowners to keep an eye out for Chilean needle grass on their farms.

The Regional Council’s Biosecurity Team Leader, Alice McNatty, says its purple seed head is easy to spot this month, before it turns a straw colour in December.

“November and December is the best time of year to make sure this pest plant isn’t growing. Checking to see if there are any distinctive purple or straw-coloured seed heads is the easiest it will be all year, because the head is visible in spring and early summer making the plant easier to distinguish from other grasses,” she says.

Ms McNatty says if the plant is identified and controlled early, it can be contained much more easily before it sneaks its way into productive land.

“Chilean needle grass can be a real issue for landowners once it gets onto their land. It has a sharp seed head that causes problems for stock as it can pierce an animal’s eyes and skin. The seeds spread easily on contaminated machinery, vehicles, feed and stock, so we’re asking people to be vigilant and keep an eye out,” she says.

To prevent spread, landowners should only allow clean vehicles and machinery on to their property, and make sure any stock or feed brought onto the farm have not come from an infested property.

Chilean needle grass grows well in dry, hard, hill country areas with light soil, heavily grazed pasture and bare ground where there’s less competition from desirable pasture plants. In Hawke’s Bay, Chilean needle grass is found on approximately 200 properties, covering around 600 hectares.

“If anyone has concerns that the plant has got onto their land, the Regional Council can follow up with a visit to their property and advise on a plan and control methods,” says Ms McNatty.

Head to hbrc.govt.nz #pesthub to find out more about Chilean needle grass or contact the pest plant team at the Regional Council on 06 835 9200.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hawke's Bay Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Politics Of Why We’re Not Getting An Inquiry Into The White Island Disaster

The Ardern government has made an art form out of reviews and inquiries- when to hold them, when to fold them, and when to shelve the findings, virtually untouched. Among other things, the WorkSafe criminal proceedings into the Whakaari /White Island disaster look like the outcome of a conscious political strategy. The government is choosing this route instead holding a proper inquiry, because it can conveniently narrow the focus only to (a) the events prior to the eruption and (b) solely to possible violations of our labour laws... More>>

 

UN SDG: A Greener, Cleaner, Brighter Future

'The world has a high fever and is burning up. Climate disruption is daily news – from devastating wildfires to record floods. The damage to people and the environment is immense and growing.' - UN Secretary-General António Guterres ... More>>

ALSO:

Carbon Neutral Policy: Gov Declares Climate Emergency

The Government has launched a major new initiative to combat climate change that will require the public sector to achieve carbon neutrality by 2025. More>>

ALSO:

Pill Testing: Govt Moves On Drug Checking To Keep Young New Zealanders Safer This Summer

The Government will pass time limited legislation to give legal certainty to drug checking services, so they can carry out their work to keep New Zealanders safer this summer at festivals without fear of prosecution, Health Minister Andrew Little ... More>>

ALSO:

Tax: Government Fulfils Election Undertaking On New Top Tax Rate

The Government will today keep its election promise to put in place a new top tax rate of 39 per cent on income earned over $180,000. More>>

ALSO:

Media: Stuff Holds Itself Accountable For Wrongs To Māori

Stuff has today published the results of an investigation into itself, and issued a public apology, for the way the media organisation has portrayed Māori, the indigenous people of Aotearoa New Zealand, from its first editions to now. Tā Mātou Pono | More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Crown Accounts Reflect Govt’s Careful Economic Management

The better-than-expected Crown accounts released today show the Government’s careful management of the COVID-19 health crisis was the right approach to support the economy. As expected, the Crown accounts for the year to June 2020 show the operating balance ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 