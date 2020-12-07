Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Protecting Our Natives, One Thornton Kanuka At A Time

Monday, 7 December 2020, 3:17 pm
Press Release: Bay of Plenty Regional Council

Two men are ensuring a coastal site of high ecological value will be preserved for future generations along Thornton Beach.

Blake Barnfeild and Tom Armstrong have been clearing pest weeds between the sand dunes to protect an endemic plant - Thornton Kanuka. It is the only place in New Zealand where it has been found.

Thornton Kanuka is nationally unique and specific to 20km of sand dune in the Thornton area. The bonsai style form of the tree means it bears numerous trunks, which bend and twist from the wind creating pockets and caves under its canopy.

The work is being made possible through by an $8.2m investment managed by the Provincial Development Unit, which supports some 20 projects being delivered by Whakatāne District Council and the Bay of Plenty Regional Council.

The projects span roading, infrastructure and environmental initiatives, and are creating employment and training opportunities.

A1 Environmental owner Ben Banks said that with the help of the fund he had been able to employ two extra workers, and keep them employed through COVID-19, to help tackle pest weeds in the area.

Boxthorn - a pest weed with gnarly thorns, as well as lupin and pampas had established themselves and the weeds out competed natives along that stretch of Eastern Bay of Plenty beach, he said.

“This work is going to help protect and enhance the natural character and biodiversity of this beach as well as maximize the resilience of dunes systems to withstand coastal hazards and relevant climate change effects.”

Within the next few years another 500 Thornton Kanuka would be planted back into the area too with the help of Whakatane Intermediate, he said.

Weed controller Tom Armstrong said he had been enjoying the work and learning about the different native species, which with his help, should thrive in the area.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Bay of Plenty Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Politics Of Why We’re Not Getting An Inquiry Into The White Island Disaster

The Ardern government has made an art form out of reviews and inquiries- when to hold them, when to fold them, and when to shelve the findings, virtually untouched. Among other things, the WorkSafe criminal proceedings into the Whakaari /White Island disaster look like the outcome of a conscious political strategy. The government is choosing this route instead holding a proper inquiry, because it can conveniently narrow the focus only to (a) the events prior to the eruption and (b) solely to possible violations of our labour laws... More>>

 

Christchurch Terror Attack Inquiry: Jacinda Ardern Vows Accountability

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has explained the accountability she expects after the report's findings are released tomorrow. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Receives Interim Report From The Royal Commission Of Inquiry Into Historical Abuse

Hon Jan Tinetti Minister For Internal Affairs Government receives interim report from the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Historical Abuse The Government has received an interim report from the Royal Commission into Historical Abuse in State Care and ... More>>

ALSO:

UN SDG: A Greener, Cleaner, Brighter Future

'The world has a high fever and is burning up. Climate disruption is daily news – from devastating wildfires to record floods. The damage to people and the environment is immense and growing.' - UN Secretary-General António Guterres ... More>>

ALSO:

Whakaari: Future Of White Island Tourism Debated

'Explore an active volcano!' the brochures advertising trips to Whakaari / White Island said - but should tourists have been allowed there in the first place, and should they be allowed back? More>>

ALSO:

Tax: Government Fulfils Election Undertaking On New Top Tax Rate

The Government will today keep its election promise to put in place a new top tax rate of 39 per cent on income earned over $180,000. More>>

ALSO:

Media: Stuff Holds Itself Accountable For Wrongs To Māori

Stuff has today published the results of an investigation into itself, and issued a public apology, for the way the media organisation has portrayed Māori, the indigenous people of Aotearoa New Zealand, from its first editions to now. Tā Mātou Pono | More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 