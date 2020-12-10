Northlanders Flocking To Create Their Own Opportunities For The Future Of Northland

A series of work transition workshops are helping to stoke plenty of interest in self-employment in Northland.

The ‘Your Next Job’ workshops are supported by NorthChamber and Ministry of Social Development.

Under the Tai Tokerau Skills Centre + Te Rua o Pukenga partnership it has assisted 24 Northlanders.

Workshop facilitator, Pat Cody, isn’t surprised that the workshop attendees are keen to be their own boss.

“June figures from MBIE confirm that over 14,000 Northlanders are self-employed, so we are a pretty independent lot in Te Taitokerau,” he says.

Lennon returned home to Kaimaumau in 2018 and with the support of MSD’s Flexi-Wage Self Employment Service, is the owner/operator of Chameleon Property Services, providing landscaping and lawn mowing services across the mid-far North.

“When I returned home there were plenty of opportunities in fishing, horticulture and panel beating, but the dream of creating something for myself and my family was there all along,” he says.

“I persevered, and now I’ve come out the other side, as my own boss and a business that combines my love for horticulture and being outside.”

“Tracey (Wildhaber) from Work and Income has also been very supportive, providing constructive advice and always connecting me to relevant opportunities.”

The Flexi-Wage Self-Employment Service supports people to overcome the financial barriers associated with moving into self-employment.

MSD’s Tracey Wildhaber, Flexi-Wage Self Employment Co-ordinator, says the service is meeting a need when it’s needed most.

Eru Lyndon, Ministry of Social Development Regional Commissioner and Regional Public Service Lead commended Lennon and hopes his journey will inspire others in the region.

“Lennon’s story tells us that Northlanders are incredibly resilient, and able to create their own solutions,” he says.

“We are working across the region to help create the environment for Northland self-employed start-ups to succeed.”

If you, or someone you know would like more information about the Flexi-Wage Self Employment service please visit the Work and Income website.

People can sign up for the full series of career transitioning workshops or pick and choose from any of them, on the given dates and times. The workshops are free, but registration is required.

To register visit: https://www.northchamber.co.nz/skill-centre-plus/

