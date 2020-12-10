Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Acknowledge IPCA Findings Into Whangārei Search

Thursday, 10 December 2020, 10:54 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police acknowledge the findings by the Independent Police Conduct Authority relating to officers who entered a Whangārei address to retrieve a cell phone, which had been stolen in a burglary earlier that day.

On 15 December 2018, Police went to the property to search for the stolen cell phone after it was electronically traced to the address.

The officers believed they had sufficient grounds to enter the house to recover the stolen property and did in fact locate the stolen cell phone at the address.

While at the property, a female occupant who was highly intoxicated became aggressive and violent with Police, including kicking and spitting at officers.

They have used reasonable force, including using pepper spray, to arrest the woman, place her in the back of a Police vehicle, allow her to calm down and have then released her.

The IPCA found that the officers should not have searched the address and, because of this finding, the use of force was inappropriate.

However, we note they found the use of force would have been justified if the search had been lawful.

They also found that it was unlikely the woman was assaulted in the back of a Police vehicle as she had alleged.

Northland District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill says the situation could have been handled differently and this has provided a learning opportunity around the use of search powers in rare circumstances.

“We have recently reminded our staff about the care needed around the use of search powers,” he says.

“Police undertook a criminal investigation and a legal review into this incident and no charges were laid.

The officers involved were also subject to an employment investigation, the details of which are confidential."

“Three of the officers involved are still working for the New Zealand Police.”

“I think it is really important that we look at the full circumstances of the incident, and the intent of the staff who went to the address."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Government: Making New Zealand Safer For Everyone

The Government has today announced a raft of initiatives in its response to the recommendations to the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Terrorist Attack on Christchurch Masjidain.
These actions will promote inclusion for all New Zealanders while recognising and responding to the value diversity brings to our communities.... More>>

 

RNZ: Homeownership Rates Lowest In 70 Years - Report

The rate of people who own their own home has hit its lowest point in 70 years, as a grim portrait of the housing crisis is revealed in a report by Stats NZ. More>>

ALSO:

Christchurch Terror Attack Inquiry: Jacinda Ardern Vows Accountability

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has explained the accountability she expects after the report's findings are released tomorrow. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Receives Interim Report From The Royal Commission Of Inquiry Into Historical Abuse

Hon Jan Tinetti Minister For Internal Affairs Government receives interim report from the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Historical Abuse The Government has received an interim report from the Royal Commission into Historical Abuse in State Care and ... More>>

ALSO:


Whakaari: Future Of White Island Tourism Debated

'Explore an active volcano!' the brochures advertising trips to Whakaari / White Island said - but should tourists have been allowed there in the first place, and should they be allowed back? More>>

ALSO:

Tax: Government Fulfils Election Undertaking On New Top Tax Rate

The Government will today keep its election promise to put in place a new top tax rate of 39 per cent on income earned over $180,000. More>>

ALSO:

Media: Stuff Holds Itself Accountable For Wrongs To Māori

Stuff has today published the results of an investigation into itself, and issued a public apology, for the way the media organisation has portrayed Māori, the indigenous people of Aotearoa New Zealand, from its first editions to now. Tā Mātou Pono | More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 