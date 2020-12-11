Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Bus Service For The Pokeno And Tuakau Communities

Friday, 11 December 2020, 12:55 pm
Press Release: Waikato District Council

  •  

A dedicated bus service will launch in the new year, linking the north Waikato communities of Tuakau and Pokeno to Pukekohe.

Waikato Regional Council’s regional connections committee chair Angela Strange said: “We’re excited to be rolling out with this new service for our north Waikato communities.

“It’s been a real collaboration with Waikato District Council and I’m sure will be a game changer for these communities who have been crying out for frequent and accessible public transport,” Cr Stranger said.

The service will start on Sunday, 10 January and operate seven days a week. Each bus will have space for two bikes on the front bike rack, free WiFi and USB chargers on board.

Fares will be only $1 on Bee Card or $2 cash per ride for a limited time. SuperGold Card holders will receive free bus travel between 9am and 3pm weekdays and all day on weekends.

Waikato District Council is funding the service. District Mayor Allan Sanson said: “This service will be trialled over two years and provide freedom and independence for many in these communities.

“For people working in or commuting from Pukekohe who might find parking a challenge, the peak bus services are timed to meet the trains.

“School students will now have a reliable alternative to getting to and from Pokeno School, Tuakau College, Pukekohe Intermediate and Pukekohe High School.

“It’ll also open up opportunities for people who want to visit the swimming pool or gym, catch-up with friends, access medical facilities or do shopping in either of the three centres.”

Information on the service, including the timetable, is available by visiting busit.co.nz or calling the 24-hour BUSIT infoline on 0800 205 305.

A mail drop to every household in Pokeno and Tuakau next week will include a free ticket to trial the service.

