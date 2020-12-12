Fatal Crash, Tasman
Saturday, 12 December 2020, 2:37 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The body of a female has been located near a burnt
vehicle off a remote Tasman District road.
Emergency
services were called to Te Towaka-Port Ligar Road in
Admiralty Bay around 9:10pm last night.
They located a
vehicle that had left the road and caught fire, and the body
of a female nearby.
Police are continuing at the scene
to work to determine the circumstances of what
happened.
