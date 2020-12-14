Update: Serious Crash - State Highway 8, Roxburgh - Southern
Monday, 14 December 2020, 5:59 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
13 December
One person has died
following a crash on State Highway 8 near
Roxburgh.
Two others have been flown to Dunedin
Hospital, one in a serious condition and a second with minor
injuries.
The road remains
closed.
