Police Lay Additional Charges As Part Of Operation Beverly

Police investigating historical sexual offending at Dilworth School have filed an additional 33 charges as part of Operation Beverly.

Today, Police have filed additional charges against five men aged between 68 and 78, all of whom are already before the Court as a result of this investigation.

The 33 new charges include:

• Indecency with boys under 16 years old

• Inducing a boy under 12 to do an indecent act

• Indecency with Boy Under 12

• Unlawful sexual connection with a male under 12

• Indecent Assault

Since Operation Beverly was announced in September, we have identified over 80 additional victims as part of our enquiries.

All of these complaints are being investigated by members of the Operation Beverly Investigation Team.

While we have already received a large volume of phone calls and emails from former students of the school, I still encourage anyone with information to contact the Operation Beverly team on (09) 302 6624 or by emailing Operation.Beverly@Police.govt.nz

Additionally, Police would like to clarify that the drug-related charges that are currently before the Court relate to alleged offending by one defendant and did not occur at Dilworth School or involve students from the school.

This defendant was not employed by Dilworth School during the time of this particular alleged offending.

As matters remain before the Court, Police are unable to comment further.

Statement attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber, Auckland City CIB.

© Scoop Media

