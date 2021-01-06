Rivers And Rainfall Update #5

Attributed to Jean-Luc Payan, duty flood officer.

Although rivers have been receding slowly over the past few days, a further MetService heavy rain watch for tomorrow may have a greater than normal impact due to the current high river levels in most of the region.

The heavy rain watch has been put in place for the period of midday to midnight tomorrow.

Flows in the Manuherekia, Taieri, and Pomahaka catchments, as well as rivers in the North Otago area, are most likely to be impacted.

ORC duty flood officers are continuing to monitor rivers and rainfall around the clock, while the river engineering team have been assessing immediate needs for removal of debris, with a focus on Patearoa and Middlemarch.

Engineering staff and contractors have also continued to monitor the breached Taieri River floodbank near Otokia 24/7.

Stay up-to-date through:

ORC web info hub for this event: https://www.orc.govt.nz/managing-our-environment/natural-hazards/flooding/heavy-rain-event-january-2021

ORC flood alerts on twitter: https://twitter.com/orcfloodinfo

Up-to-date river levels, flow and rainfall information at sites across Otago: www.orc.govt.nz/managing-our-environment/water/water-monitoring-and-alerts

Weather watches and warnings: www.metservice.com

© Scoop Media

