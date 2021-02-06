Have You Seen Marni Sheppard?

Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate Christchurch woman Marni Sheppeard.

The 53-year-old was last heard from in Christchurch around 5.20am on 19 November 2020, and was reported missing in January.

Police believe she was in the Darfield area later on 19 November, and may have been heading into the mountains.

She is described as being around 162cm and of slim build.

She was last wearing a black t-shirt and a green Macpac backpack.

Police have been making inquiries into her possible whereabouts and have concerns for Marni’s safety and wellbeing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call Police on 105, quoting file number 210115/4277.

