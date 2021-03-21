Volunteering Led To Community And Career

Lara began volunteering with Youthline in her first year of studying Psychology, at first to see if it was something that she could pursue as a career.

“I kind of thought well if I hate it at least I’ll know now, and if I love it then great, and obviously I loved it because I’m still here”.

Through the skills and experience that came from volunteering she was able start working in mental health support.

What Lara didn’t anticipate was the friendship and community she would gain through volunteering.

“I went in wanting to do it because of my personal values and because of my career goals, but the networks I’ve made, the friends I’ve made, and the new skills I’ve learned is just crazy”.

“When you get to the end of training you know that you feel safe to do the work and that other people are really supporting you as well”.

Volunteering has given Lara “such an appreciation of how colourful and complex life is [and] how brave people are in sharing their stories”.

Watch Lara's Story - Student Volunteer Week 2021 (#SVW2021).

Lara’s story is part of Volunteering New Zealand’s video series, celebrating Student Volunteer Week (15-21 March). This series showcases a diverse range of personal stories of mahi aroha, volunteering and social action. Volunteers grow people, open minds, open hearts and create joy. We hope this video inspires you to connect a community or cause you care about: volunteeringnz.org.nz/finding-volunteer-roles.

