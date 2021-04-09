Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Take A Bite-sized Chunk Of Volunteering On Micro-Volunteering Day

Friday, 9 April 2021, 6:37 am
Press Release: Volunteering New Zealand

Time-poor people can still be volunteers, with an upcoming Micro-volunteering Day on 15 April, says Volunteering New Zealand.

“Micro-volunteering is quick and convenient – it might only take a few minutes and be done from your own home,” says Volunteering New Zealand chief executive Michelle Kitney.

Lifting Literacy volunteer Bronwyn Bayne uses her policy analysis and strategy skills within a social change organisation Lifting Literacy Aotearoa. She says, “You don’t have to have lots of time on your hands. You can even just provide advice occasionally if an ongoing commitment is too much for you.”

Micro-volunteering allows more people to give back to their community, and it provides an opportunity for those who wouldn’t otherwise consider volunteering.

“New Zealand is a nation of volunteers, with 2.5 million of us doing some form of volunteering. But we know full-time workers and younger people aren’t well represented as current volunteers. Micro-volunteering means everyone can offer a short burst of effort, that all contributes to a better society,” Michelle says.

New Zealand is participating in an international micro-volunteering day, on 15 April. Volunteer centres and many organisations who can make use of volunteers are taking part.

Micro-volunteering tends to take place online, and can be done from anywhere, using participants’ existing skills. Micro-volunteering or virtual volunteering opportunities are something people who want to contribute can do safely of our own bubbles.

© Scoop Media

Volunteering New Zealand

Volunteering New Zealand

Leaders of Volunteering

Volunteering New Zealand (VNZ) is an association of New Zealand organisations that have a commitment to volunteering, such as volunteer centres, national and other organisations.

Volunteering New Zealand's mission is to promote, support and advocate for volunteering.

Contact Volunteering New Zealand

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Bubble Economics, And The New Pro-gun, Pro-hunting Firearms Panel

The travel bubble with Australia will throw a lifeline to tourism operators, who have first-hand experience that thrifty domestic tourists are no real substitute for the free spending visitors from offshore. According to the Global Data research organisation, the annual spend of domestic tourists in this country during 2019 was only about $305, while the average expenditure of Australian visitors here during 2019 was $4,642... More>>

 

Government: Delivers Next Phase Of Climate Action

The Government is delivering on a key election commitment to tackle climate change, by banning new low and medium temperature coal-fired boilers and partnering with the private sector to help it transition away from fossil fuels. This is the first ... More>>

Government: Independent Experts To Advise On Post-Vaccination Future

The Government is acting to ensure decisions on responding to the next phase of the COVID-19 pandemic are informed by the best available scientific evidence and strategic public health advice. “New Zealand has worked towards an elimination ... More>>

Travel: Trans-Tasman Bubble To Start 19 April

New Zealand’s successful management of COVID means quarantine-free travel between New Zealand and Australia will start on Monday 19 April, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and COVID-19 Response Minister Chris ... More>>

ALSO:


World Travel: New Zealand Temporarily Suspending Travel From India - PM Jacinda Ardern

Travel into New Zealand from India - including for New Zealand citizens and residents - is being temporarily suspended because of high numbers of Covid-19 cases. More>>

Finance: Crown Accounts Again Better Than Forecast

Hon Grant Robertson Minister of Finance The economic recovery from COVID-19 continues to be reflected in the Government’s books, which are again better than expected. The Crown accounts for the eight months to the end of February 2021 showed both OBEGAL ... More>>

NZer Of The Year: Dr Siouxsie Wiles MNZM Named 2021 Kiwibank New Zealander Of The Year

Renowned microbiologist and science communicator Dr Siouxsie Wiles MNZM has been named 2021 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Te Pou Whakarae o Aotearoa. Dr Siouxsie Wiles received the award from the Prime Minister, the Rt Hon. Jacinda Ardern, and ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 