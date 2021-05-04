Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Ōtepoti Compost Collective Formed Under The Resilient Dunedin Inc Umbrella

Tuesday, 4 May 2021, 6:04 pm
Press Release: Resilient Dunedin Inc

Sustainable Dunedin City Inc changed its name to Resilient Dunedin Inc to better reflect our needs in the current transitional climate.

Ōtepoti Compost Collective formed under the Resilient Dunedin Inc umbrella on 22 March 2021 to enable large scale composting for Dunedin City.

Recently, Sustainable Dunedin City changed its name to Resilient Dunedin. The reason behind the move should give all Dunedinites food for thought.

The regime we all ran, for a short period on this planet, was to extract stuff, consume it and eject it. We did this at increasing rates, until the planet was no longer able to supply our demands at a maintainable rate. Just like someone tapping into their bank account because they were living beyond their weekly income, we have tapped into the resource and energy stocks of the planet faster than their daily-replenishment rates. We’ve also ejected wastes faster than the planet can absorb them, and we’ve increased the rate at which all this is happening.

That process, like Dunedin City in its present form, was unsustainable. Logic tells us that if something is unsustainable, it will cease. Logic also tells us that as time goes on, that cessation-point must be coming nearer. The window for making Dunedin sustainable – long-term-maintainable, in other words – is closing, and we have done too little, too late, for that to be a realistic goal.

Thus, while ‘sustainable’ is still the only description of what would be ideal, the future is increasingly looking like a mix of mitigation, adaption and triage. Resilience is essentially the ability to withstand; and build your capacity to cope beyond surviving. The Sustainable Dunedin committee agreed that this future is beginning to impact us now, and that a change of focus was therefore appropriate.

One of the first projects Resilient Dunedin Inc is undertaking is to facilitate the advocacy group the Ōtepoti Compost Collective to scale up commercial composting, and work on education and creating decentralised community hubs for Dunedin City. Pooling the knowledge to create shared resources and community infrastructure. This group was formalised on 22 March 2021 and is now applying for funding to scope and pay for the required resource consents from the DCC and ORC. We are also looking for suitable and available land sites to scale up commercial composting, so if you know of anywhere appropriate and want to share it with the community, please do get in touch.

Composting is an integral part of building Dunedin’s resilience, the ability to create soil, regenerate whenua and grow kai for our Dunedin communities.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Resilient Dunedin Inc on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Our Determination To Ignore China’s Human Rights Abuses

For nearly two decades, New Zealand has been juggling our dependency on China when it comes to trade, while expecting our traditional allies to look after our defence and security needs. Yet the scale of China’s human rights abuses has added a new element to the mix, and we’ve finally chosen sides: its China for us, regardless – even though we’ve chosen to cloak that decision by telling our allies that we have an “independent” foreign policy. (They’ll appreciate that)... More>>

 

Government: Budget 2021 Reprioritises Nearly $1 Billion

Hon Grant Robertson Deputy Prime Minister Minister of Finance The Government’s strong pandemic response and the better than expected economic recovery means not all the money allocated in the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund has been spent, ... More>>

ALSO:

Ardern: Speech To China Business Summit

Ladies and gentlemen, distinguished guests, ate marie, tena koutou katoa, good morning. I am very happy to be here with you once again at my fourth China Business Summit. ... More>>

World Vision: Billions Of Dollars Of NZ Imports Linked To Modern Slavery

More than three billion dollars’ worth of imports that could be linked to modern slavery are brought into New Zealand every year according to new research by World Vision. Every household spends on average 34 dollars a week on goods that are associated ... More>>

Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:

PM Ardern And PM Morrison: Commencement Of Two-Way Quarantine-Free Travel Between Australia And New Zealand

Joint Statement by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern Commencement of two-way quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand Today, Australia and New Zealand have fulfilled their commitment to establish two-way quarantine free ... More>>

Claire Breen: ACC’s Policy Of Not Covering Birth Injuries Is One More Sign The System Is Overdue For Reform

Claire Breen , University of Waikato Recent media coverage of women not being able to get treatment for birth injuries highlights yet another example of gender bias in healthcare in New Zealand. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 