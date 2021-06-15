Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Waimārama Road Off-road Cycle Trail Officially Open

Tuesday, 15 June 2021, 3:10 pm
Press Release: Hastings District Council

New off-road cycle trail takes in some of the Bay’s most scenic countryside

The Waimārama Road off-road cycle trail was officially opened today, completing the Tukituki loop section of the Landscapes Ride, one of the most attractive trail rides in the region.

Construction of the 2.5km limestone trail between Te Mata Road and Craggy Range Winery, began in January this year, aimed at improving safety for cyclists and motorists on this busy stretch of road.

The project was jointly funded by Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment, Hastings District Council, Hawke’s Bay Regional Council, and Eastern Central Community Trust.

This morning Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst was joined by representatives from Hastings District Council, Hawke’s Bay Regional Council, mana whenua, landowners, contractors, Ngā Haerenga New Zealand Cycle Trails, Havelock North High School, Te Mata Park Trust and other interested parties to officially cut the ribbon to open the new track.

“It’s only 2.5 kilometres long but this new section of trail means we can reopen the temporarily closed section of the Landscapes Ride – specifically the part known as the ‘Tukituki Loop’,” Mrs Hazlehurst said.

“This new track means people can get out in nature and safely explore this beautiful part of our district with access to Craggy Range Winery, Red Bridge Coffee, and many beautiful sights.”

Mrs Hazlehurst acknowledged all of those who had been part of the project, including the property owners who worked with council over the trail alignments and land requirements, and mana whenua who had been part of the conversation for many years.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council councillor Jerf van Beek joined others on a bike ride over part of the trail this morning and said it was great that the two councils could work together to bring this project to life.

“When we work together we get things off the ground so much more easily – it’s amazing to see this finished and ready for use.”

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council cycle network co-ordinator Vicki Butterworth had also been working on the project for some years and said the entire 30km Tukituki loop was one of her favourite sections of the 200km Hawke’s Bay Trails network.

“You start off beside grape vines, and then start passing olive trees and cypress trees – all complemented by stunning views over the Tukituki River - it’s like a slice of the Mediterranean.

“We will soon be installing wayfinding signage that tells people a little more of the history of the area and will add to the interest and enjoyment of this beautiful slice of Hawke’s Bay.”

Being such a new track, the surface is quite soft so users are asked to please use caution when riding it. It will pack down fully and harden in time.

 

