Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Community Invited To Official MainPower Stadium Opening

Friday, 30 July 2021, 5:49 pm
Press Release: Waimakariri District Council

Following 18 months of construction, MainPower Stadium will open its doors to the public at the official opening ceremony on Sunday 8 August.

Waimakariri District Mayor, Dan Gordon, says he can’t wait to see the reaction of the community once they get inside the building, “It’s an incredibly well designed facility and I think our residents are going to be impressed.”

“I’m especially excited about the benefits it will provide our young people who will gain easier access to high quality sport and activities. I think this Stadium will help inspire our next generation of athletes.”

At 6,000m2 in size and featuring four standard-size courts, the community facility is the largest to be constructed in the Waimakariri District. It will be managed by the North Canterbury Sport & Recreation Trust (NCSRT) who say local sporting clubs have been eagerly awaiting the opening as the District’s expanding population and participation numbers have outgrown available court space.

Michael Sharpe, NCSRT CEO, says that MainPower Stadium reduces the need for the community to travel outside the district for training or competitions, “We have everything here under one roof. In addition to servicing the needs of the people in our region, the stadium gives us the exciting opportunity to provide top-level amenities which would put us in the perfect position to host regional and national competitions.”

The opening will begin at midday with a welcome from Te Ngāi Tūāhuriri Rūnanga, followed by speeches, ribbon cutting and unveiling of a commemorative plaque. Throughout the afternoon the public will be able enjoy tours of the full facility and demonstrations from local sports clubs in the main court area.

“We’d love for people from all over our District to join us in celebrating the opening of this wonderful community asset,” says Mayor Dan Gordon. “Everyone is welcome.”

The Stadium will be home to a range of sports including futsal, handball, korfball, volleyball, netball, badminton and basketball. It includes a central fitness facility, changing rooms, coaching and meeting spaces and seating for up to 500 spectators.

“We want to see wide use of this fantastic facility by all of our residents, from fitness centre members, to interest groups and sporting clubs,” says Mr Sharpe.

The building was designed by Warren and Mahoney Architects and built by Leighs Construction. The site on Coldstream Road in Rangiora places it next to other sporting facilities such as the MainPower Oval for cricket, MainPower Hockey Turf and the Maria Andrews Park football ground. Neighbouring Council-owned land is earmarked for tennis courts and further sports fields when required.

Find out more about the opening event on the MainPower Stadium Facebook page.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Waimakariri District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Supermarket Scam, And On Tunisia’s Scrapping Of Democracy

Are we paying too much for our groceries? Hmm. Is the Pope a Catholic? Given that the two Australian supermarket chains that dominate our grocery industry routinely rack up profits in the order of $22 billion annually, that’s a no-brainer. Yet as with New Zealand’s other socio-economic problems created by our 1980s reforms, the practical solutions seem pretty thin on the ground... More>>

 



Government: Bill Introduced To Protect Against Conversion Practices

Legislation has been introduced to Parliament to protect against practices intended to change or suppress someone’s sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Welcomes Draft Report On The Retail Grocery Sector

The Commerce Commission’s draft report into the retail grocery sector is being welcomed by Government as a major milestone. “I asked the Commerce Commission to look at whether this sector is as competitive as it could be and today it has released its draft report for consultation,” Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister, David Clark said... More>>

ALSO:

Child Poverty Action Group: Poverty Burden For Children Increased Due To Government Neglect - New Report

Poverty, inequity, homelessness and food insecurity are among the burdens which increased for tamariki Māori and other children in the first year of Covid-19 - partially due to Government neglect... More>>



NZUS Council: Welcomes Nomination Of Senator Tom Udall As US Ambassador To NZ

The NZUS Council welcomes the nomination of Senator Tom Udall to the role of US Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small said... More>>

BusinessNZ: Visa Extensions Welcomed
BusinessNZ has welcomed the extension of some critical skill visa durations and changes to immigration systems to speed processing. Chief Executive Kirk Hope says move acknowledges advocacy by the hospitality sector, the BusinessNZ Network and others, and comes not a moment too soon.... More>>



Social Development: Government Initiatives Contribute To Fall In Benefit Numbers

Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni has welcomed the release of the June quarter Benefit Statistics which show a continuing fall in the number of people receiving a Main Benefit... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 