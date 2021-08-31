Canterbury Public Transport To Accept Cash Fares And Top-ups At Alert Level 3
Tuesday, 31 August 2021, 6:11 pm
Press Release: Environment Canterbury
After the Ministry of Health confirmed the risk of
transmission is low when using cash, and ensuring operators
and drivers are happy to do so, we can confirm that from
tomorrow, Wednesday 1 September, at Alert Level 3, Greater
Christchurch public transport customers will be able to pay
fares and top-up Metrocards using cash, and Timaru’s MyWay
by Metro customers will be able to top-up Metrocards on the
vehicles using cash.
For the full update, please see
metro.co.nz/travelsafe
for Greater Christchurch, and timaru.metro.co.nz
for
Timaru.
