Operation Marokopa – Police Thank Those Involved In Search

The family who were reported missing from their Marokapa home on the 13th of September have today been located safe and well.

Police kept an open mind throughout this investigation and we are delighted with this outcome.

“We are so pleased that the family have returned home,” Waikato West Area Commander Inspector Will Loughrin says.

Police received a sighting of the family yesterday from a local who had sighted a man and children on a motorbike heading south on Mangatoa Road.

Police deployed a fixed-wing plane and drones to the area as part of our enquiries, but the family were not located.

Police were then notified this morning that the family had returned home.

“A huge range of people and resources were involved in the search for the family, this search wouldn’t be possible without you. We are so grateful to you,” Inspector Loughrin says.

The search included Waikato and local Police staff, search and rescue teams from LandSAR, Fire and Emergency New Zealand staff, Coastguard and members of the community.

“The conditions at Marokopa were often tough and treacherous but staff remained dedicated to bringing the family home,” Inspector Loughrin says.

“We want to again acknowledge the strength of the family and local community during this incredibly difficult time, their support was invaluable.”

Police are continuing speak to the family to clarify their movements over the last couple of weeks.

Statement to be attributed to Waikato West Area Commander Inspector Will Loughrin

© Scoop Media

