Delivering Better Orthopaedic Care For Northland

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Health

The Government is delivering on its commitment to improve healthcare access across the country, with expanded orthopaedic services now reaching more patients in Northland, Health Minister Simeon Brown says.

“New Zealanders deserve timely, high-quality healthcare no matter where they live – and that’s exactly what we’re delivering for both urban and rural Northlanders,” Mr Brown says.

In a major boost to orthopaedic services, Health New Zealand has welcomed three new orthopaedic surgeons to the Northland region. Their arrival has significantly increased the capacity to see and treat more patients, including through outreach clinics in rural areas.

“These additional surgeons mean around 160 more people can be seen every month, including through specialist clinics, follow-ups and first specialist assessments.

“This will help to reduce wait times and improve access to care – particularly for people in more remote areas.”

One of the new surgeons is also running a weekly diabetic foot clinic, with plans to expand this into a multidisciplinary service aimed at improving outcomes, preventing amputations, and reducing hospital admissions.

Meanwhile, Kaitaia Hospital has achieved a significant milestone with the completion of its first total knee replacement surgery – bringing advanced orthopaedic care even closer to home for Far North residents.

“This is a fantastic result for patients in the Far North. Kaitaia is over two and a half hours from Whangārei and being able to access this level of care locally means people can recover in their own community, supported by family and familiar surroundings.”

“These developments reflect our Government’s clear focus on improving access to health services, reducing pressure on the system, and ensuring better outcomes for all New Zealanders.

“We’re backing our health workforce, investing in regional capacity, and ensuring care is delivered where it’s needed most.

“This is about delivering practical, meaningful improvements to healthcare in the regions – and making sure Northlanders get the care they need, closer to home,” Mr Brown says.

