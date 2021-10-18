Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

NRDA Launches ‘One Hundred Ways’ Campaign

Monday, 18 October 2021, 7:27 pm
Press Release: Nelson Regional Development Agency

Today the Nelson Regional Development Agency is launching the ‘One Hundred Ways’ domestic marketing campaign, a campaign designed to showcase the diversity of experiences on offer in Nelson Tasman and inspire locals and visitors to explore the region, discover new things and support local businesses.

The campaign extends on the success of last years ‘We’ve Got This’ campaign, in which the Adventure Challenges saw thousands of locals and visitors completing challenges to try new things in their backyard with many stating that it was their ‘best summer ever’ as they ticked off the things that had long lingered on their bucket list and immersed in the opportunity to explore a little more. The ‘One Hundred Ways’ campaign looks to build on that excitement and enthusiasm to reveal even more experiences for locals and visitors to enjoy over the upcoming summer season and beyond.

“There really is so much to discover about Nelson Tasman. Of course, we have the beautiful beaches and the great weather, but there are also so many other incredible experiences right here in our backyard that many people don’t even know exist. This campaign gives us the opportunity to highlight these hidden gems and dig a little deeper into what Nelson Tasman is all about.” – Laura Duquemin, Marketing & Digital Executive at the Nelson Regional Development Agency.

A series of 100 15-second videos released on the @nelsontasmannz social media channels over the next 100 days will reveal 100 different ways that you can experience the Nelson Tasman region, showcasing a range of activities, experiences, restaurants, cafes, retail shops, events, artisans and attractions. There is something to appeal to every type of explorer, from those who are interested in some thrill and adventure, to those who prefer to kick back and enjoy some art and good food.

“Getting the call to be included in this campaign was a fantastic surprise for a small business like ours. After a really tough year, we are hopeful that this campaign will convince locals and other New Zealanders to come and experience what we have to offer here at Archery Park.” – Markus Erdmann, Archery Park

“As a small business tucked away in a little village in Wakefield, people are always surprised to find out about us when they attend one of our open days. We hope this campaign helps more locals and visitors to discover Willow Bank and try something a little out of the ordinary. We thoroughly enjoyed filming day where our staff and some Wakefield residents all got dressed up in heritage clothing, explored the village and sipped on some of our famous milkshakes” said Christine Grieder from Willow Bank Heritage Village

The NRDA have been working with Kyle Mulinder from Bare Kiwi, a Motueka based content creator and social media influencer to produce the 100 short videos for the campaign.

“Filming 100 adventures in one month has been a massive task to undertake but it has been such an amazing experience. I’ve been really surprised by how diverse this region is and mind-blown by how much there is to do” says Mulinder.

“Everyone says “oh I need to do that one day”, well that one day is now, because there’s not a single thing, we’ve filmed that you should be leaving for another day!”.

Follow Nelson Tasman on Facebook and Instagram to get involved.

