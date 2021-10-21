Police Appeal For Witnesses Following Serious Crash In Parakai

Police are appealing to the public for sightings of a vehicle involved in a serious crash on South Head Road, Parakai on Tuesday 19th October.

A blue Mazda Atenza station wagon crashed at around 6.30pm with the driver sustaining life-threatening injuries.

Police are looking for any witnesses who saw a vehicle matching this description travelling in the Parakai/South Head area in the afternoon/early evening prior to this crash, or anyone who witnessed the crash occur on South Head Road.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Detective Constable Darren Neves by phoning 021 191 4050, or you can ring Police on 105, quoting file number 211019/7103.

