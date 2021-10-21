Police Appeal For Witnesses Following Serious Crash In Parakai
Thursday, 21 October 2021, 2:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are appealing to the public for sightings of a
vehicle involved in a serious crash on South Head Road,
Parakai on Tuesday 19th October.
A blue Mazda Atenza
station wagon crashed at around 6.30pm with the driver
sustaining life-threatening injuries.
Police are
looking for any witnesses who saw a vehicle matching this
description travelling in the Parakai/South Head area in the
afternoon/early evening prior to this crash, or anyone who
witnessed the crash occur on South Head Road.
Anyone
with any information is urged to contact Detective Constable
Darren Neves by phoning 021 191 4050, or you can ring Police
on 105, quoting file number
211019/7103.
