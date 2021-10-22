Auckland’s Population Falls For The First Time
Friday, 22 October 2021, 10:40 am
Press Release: statisitics new
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, New Zealand’s
population growth slowed down with Auckland recording a
population decline for the first time ever, Stats NZ said
today.
“New Zealand saw slowing population growth in
all regions,” population estimates and projections manager
Hamish Slack said.
“COVID-19 international travel
restrictions continued to curb population increases from
international migration in the June 2021
year.”
