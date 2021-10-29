Police Warn Of IRD Phone Scam
Friday, 29 October 2021, 3:46 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police want to warn people to be wary of another phone
scam circulating at the moment.
In this case callers
receive a call from someone claiming to be the Inland
Revenue Department who then attempts to obtain the victim's
credit card information.
The phone number the scammers
use is a New Zealand number, however it’s likely the
offender is offshore.
These kinds of scams run
constantly and while most people will not respond or buy
into them, some people are more vulnerable.
We urge
people to have conversations with vulnerable or elderly
family members, to help ensure they are aware of the tactics
often used by scammers and don't become
victims.
Please remember that government agencies will
never contact you out of the blue and ask for your password,
credit card or bank details.
Police’s message on
scams like this is simple – do not engage with anyone on
the phone if you think you are being scammed – hang up
immediately and report the incident.
If you are in
doubt as to a caller's legitimacy, ask if you can call them
back, or just hang up.
Anyone who believes they are a
victim of a scam, in person, over the phone or online,
should immediately report it to their bank, and then to
their local
Police.
