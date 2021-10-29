Police Warn Of IRD Phone Scam

Police want to warn people to be wary of another phone scam circulating at the moment.

In this case callers receive a call from someone claiming to be the Inland Revenue Department who then attempts to obtain the victim's credit card information.

The phone number the scammers use is a New Zealand number, however it’s likely the offender is offshore.

These kinds of scams run constantly and while most people will not respond or buy into them, some people are more vulnerable.

We urge people to have conversations with vulnerable or elderly family members, to help ensure they are aware of the tactics often used by scammers and don't become victims.

Please remember that government agencies will never contact you out of the blue and ask for your password, credit card or bank details.

Police’s message on scams like this is simple – do not engage with anyone on the phone if you think you are being scammed – hang up immediately and report the incident.

If you are in doubt as to a caller's legitimacy, ask if you can call them back, or just hang up.

Anyone who believes they are a victim of a scam, in person, over the phone or online, should immediately report it to their bank, and then to their local Police.

