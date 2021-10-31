Understanding The Impact Of Friday’s Flash Flooding

The isolated rain shaft as it strikes central Blenheim on Friday (Credit - Diana Wadsworth)

Marlborough Mayor John Leggett has called for a meeting on Tuesday 2 November with the Blenheim Business Association, the Marlborough Chamber of Commerce, Council’s Economic Development team and other Council staff to understand the challenges facing local businesses following Friday’s flash flooding event.

Around 50 millimetres of rain poured down on central Blenheim within an hour. One five minute period saw 11 millimetres of rainfall.

“This was an extreme event that is expected to have a return period of over 200 years. It came without warning and our stormwater and roofing systems simply aren’t designed to withstand that amount of water in such a short space of time,” Mayor Leggett said.

“My sympathies go out to local business owners affected by the flooding, many of whom have already done it tough this year with lockdowns and a major storm event in July. This is not what we wanted at the beginning of Marlborough Anniversary weekend.”

“However, I have been heartened to once again see Marlburians working together as they begin the task of cleaning up and repairing damage - supporting and helping each other to get back up and running as soon as possible,” he said.

