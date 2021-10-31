Understanding The Impact Of Friday’s Flash Flooding

Marlborough Mayor
John Leggett has called for a meeting on Tuesday 2 November
with the Blenheim Business Association, the Marlborough
Chamber of Commerce, Council’s Economic Development team
and other Council staff to understand the challenges facing
local businesses following Friday’s flash flooding
event.
Around 50 millimetres of rain poured down on
central Blenheim within an hour. One five minute period saw
11 millimetres of rainfall.
“This was an extreme
event that is expected to have a return period of over 200
years. It came without warning and our stormwater and
roofing systems simply aren’t designed to withstand that
amount of water in such a short space of time,” Mayor
Leggett said.
“My sympathies go out to local
business owners affected by the flooding, many of whom have
already done it tough this year with lockdowns and a major
storm event in July. This is not what we wanted at the
beginning of Marlborough Anniversary
weekend.”
“However, I have been heartened to once
again see Marlburians working together as they begin the
task of cleaning up and repairing damage - supporting and
helping each other to get back up and running as soon as
possible,” he
said.
