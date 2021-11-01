Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

A Week Of Stagnant Weather

Monday, 1 November 2021, 1:25 pm
Press Release: MetService

A low pressure system to the north of the country and a ridge of high pressure over the southern half set up a stationary weather regime from late Tuesday. MetService is forecasting a run of cool, cloudy and wet weather for the east, while many western areas remain clear for much of the coming week.

The week starts off settled, punctuated only by a few showers associated with weak fronts as they brush up the country.

Things change from late Tuesday when the low pressure system to the north edges closer, bringing a persistent southeasterly wind flow over the eastern stretch of the North Island. This also marks the onset of what will be a run of rainy days there, especially for Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay.

Some areas may see high rainfall accumulations due to the persistent nature of the wet weather. Gisborne is under a Heavy Rain Watch starting Tuesday night until Thursday noon. MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane advised: “It’s likely northern Hawke’s Bay will also be in for possible heavy rain later this week, so keep an eye out for further severe weather information.”

Although the heaviest of the rain stays out of Auckland and Northland, after bouts of sunny skies starting the week, cloudy days make a return from Wednesday.

The influence of the southeasterly wind flow is also seen in the marked drop in temperatures, where the eastern and central North Island return to figures in the low to mid-teens. “Gisborne and Napier go up to around 15°C on Wednesday and Thursday, and Masterton only 12°C, numbers we haven’t seen in the last couple of weeks,” Makgabutlane commented.

Those southeasters will also pack a punch for exposed parts of eastern Bay of Plenty, where a Strong Wind Watch has been issued for Wednesday for possible severe gale winds.

Meanwhile, a ridge of high pressure from Wednesday brings a reversal of roles over the South Island for a few days, where the east sees cool weather with occasional cloud, while the west enjoys blue skies.

 


© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Decoding The COP26 Climate Change Hype


Batten down the hatches. Hurricane Blah Blah Blah is about to unload some serious verbiage at the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow, yet the real damage to planetary aspirations will be caused by the tiny word: “net.” That’s because a commitment to “zero emissions” is not the same thing as a commitment to “net zero emissions.” By and large, the latter involves paying someone else to reduce their emissions on our behalf by (for example) creating or managing carbon sinks and the like, offshore... More>>

Ministry of Health: New COVID-19 Drug Saves Lives And Cuts Time In Hospital


New Zealand has secured access to an important new COVID-19 drug that can save lives and cut time in hospital, Health Minister Andrew Little said today. “Earlier this month, we were one of the first countries to buy molnupiravir, an anti-viral drug showing promising potential at stopping people with mild-to-medium symptoms of COVID-19 needing to go to hospital,” Andrew Little said... More>>





 
 


Government: Auckland Light Rail Advice Released
The Government and Auckland Council have released the recommendations of the Auckland Light Rail team which Cabinet will consider later this year, says Transport Minister Michael Wood. “When I announced we were getting the project back on track earlier this year, I acknowledged Aucklanders had been shut out of the previous process... More>>

Government: Considers Regulatory Safeguards For Three Waters Services
Public feedback is being sought on the regulatory safeguards required to ensure consumers and communities receive three waters services that meet their needs, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister, Dr David Clark announced today... More>>


Three Waters: Government To Protect Vital Public Water Services For Future Generations
Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta today confirmed the Government will create four publicly owned water entities to ensure every New Zealander has access to affordable, long-lasting drinking, waste and storm water infrastructure... More>>

ALSO:



Government: First Step In Managed Isolation Changes; Expanding QFT With Pacific

The Government is starting a phased easing of border restrictions that will see the time spent in an MIQ facility halved for fully vaccinated overseas arrivals from 14 November and home isolation introduced in the first quarter of 2022 at the latest, Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

ALSO:

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 